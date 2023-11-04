In the matchup between the Auburn Tigers and Vanderbilt Commodores on Saturday, November 4 at 4:00 PM, our computer model expects the Tigers to emerge victorious. Seeking predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Vanderbilt vs. Auburn Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (49.5) Auburn 34, Vanderbilt 20

Vanderbilt Betting Info (2023)

The Commodores have a 21.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Commodores have covered the spread only once in nine opportunities this year.

When they have played as at least 12.5-point underdogs this season, the Commodores are 1-4 against the spread.

In the Commodores' nine games with a set total, seven have hit the over (77.8%).

The average point total for Vanderbilt this season is 5.6 points higher than this game's over/under.

Auburn Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers have an implied moneyline win probability of 83.3% in this contest.

Against the spread, the Tigers are 3-5-0 this year.

In games it has played as 12.5-point favorites or more, Auburn has an ATS record of 1-1.

The Tigers have played eight games this year and three of them have gone over the total.

Auburn games have had an average of 52.6 points this season, 3.1 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Commodores vs. Tigers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Auburn 26.8 22.5 34.4 19.0 14.0 28.3 Vanderbilt 25.4 34.2 30.2 32.2 19.5 36.8

