OVC opponents meet when the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Tucker Stadium.

Tennessee Tech ranks 25th-worst in total offense (293.3 yards per game), but has played slightly better on defense, ranking 36th with 320.1 yards allowed per game. UT Martin's defense ranks 80th in the FCS with 366.9 total yards given up per contest, but it has been led by its offense, which ranks 18th-best by piling up 430.1 total yards per game.

For more about this contest, including where and how to watch on ESPN+, keep reading.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Cookeville, Tennessee

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 10 Games

UT Martin vs. Tennessee Tech Key Statistics

UT Martin Tennessee Tech 430.1 (23rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 293.3 (103rd) 366.9 (76th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 320.1 (36th) 230.4 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 127.1 (77th) 199.8 (67th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 166.1 (100th) 1 (53rd) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 1,508 yards (188.5 ypg) to lead UT Martin, completing 52.2% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 318 yards (39.8 ypg) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

Sam Franklin has run for 1,017 yards on 158 carries so far this year while scoring nine times on the ground.

DeVonte Tanksley paces his squad with 438 receiving yards on 35 receptions with two touchdowns.

Trevonte Rucker has caught 25 passes and compiled 351 receiving yards (43.9 per game) with two touchdowns.

Zoe Roberts' 20 targets have resulted in 19 catches for 190 yards and three touchdowns.

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts has 533 yards passing for Tennessee Tech, completing 48.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

Justin Pegues has carried the ball 71 times for a team-high 344 yards (43 per game) with two scores. He has also caught 14 passes for 153 yards.

Marcus Knight has carried the ball 77 times for 317 yards (39.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Brad Clark's 339 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 38 times and has collected 28 receptions.

Jalal Dean has hauled in 15 receptions totaling 237 yards so far this campaign.

Rep your team with officially licensed Tennessee Tech or UT Martin gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.