Pac-12 foes will clash when the No. 20 UCLA Bruins (6-2) face the Arizona Wildcats (5-3). Below, we outline the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is UCLA vs. Arizona?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1

City: Tucson, Arizona

Tucson, Arizona Venue: Arizona Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Arizona 26, UCLA 22

Arizona 26, UCLA 22 UCLA has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of five times this season, and they've won each of those games.

The Bruins have played in five games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -145 or shorter and won each of them.

Arizona has won two of the five games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Wildcats have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +120 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Bruins a 59.2% chance to win.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Arizona (+2.5)



Arizona (+2.5) UCLA has three wins in seven games versus the spread this season.

This season, the Bruins have an against the spread record of 3-2 in their five games as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.

Arizona has six wins against the spread in seven games this year.

This season, the Wildcats have won against the spread in each of their five games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (50.5)



Under (50.5) UCLA and its opponents have combined to score more than 50.5 points in a game just once this season.

There have been four Arizona games that have finished with a combined score over 50.5 points this season.

Together, the two teams combine for 62.2 points per game, 11.7 points more than the point total of 50.5 for this matchup.

Splits Tables

UCLA

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 55.9 62.2 51.3 Implied Total AVG 33.1 37 30.3 ATS Record 3-4-0 1-2-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 5-0 3-0 2-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-2 0-0 0-2

Arizona

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 61.4 59.8 62.5 Implied Total AVG 37.4 37 37.8 ATS Record 6-1-0 3-0-0 3-1-0 Over/Under Record 1-6-0 0-3-0 1-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 1-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-3 1-1 1-2

