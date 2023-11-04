Tennessee vs. UConn: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) face the UConn Huskies (1-7) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Neyland Stadium. The Volunteers are without a doubt the favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 35.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 53.5 points.
You will check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Tennessee vs. UConn matchup in this article.
Tennessee vs. UConn Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tennessee vs. UConn Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Tennessee Moneyline
|UConn Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Tennessee (-35.5)
|53.5
|-
|-
|FanDuel
|Tennessee (-35.5)
|53.5
|-
|-
Tennessee vs. UConn Betting Trends
- Tennessee has compiled a 5-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- UConn is 4-4-0 ATS this year.
Tennessee 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the SEC
|+4000
|Bet $100 to win $4000
