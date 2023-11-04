Best Bets & Odds for the Tennessee vs. UConn Game – Saturday, November 4
The No. 19 Tennessee Volunteers (6-2) and UConn Huskies (1-7) will face each other in a matchup at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. For odds and best bets, keep scrolling.
When and Where is Tennessee vs. UConn?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: SEC Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Tennessee 40, UConn 11
- Tennessee is 5-1 in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 83.3% of those games).
- The Volunteers have yet to play as a moneyline favorite of or shorter.
- UConn has won one of the six games it has played as an underdog this season.
- The Huskies have entered eight games this season as the underdog by or more and are in those contests.
- Based on this contest's moneyline, the Volunteers have an implied win probability of 0.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
UConn (+35.5)
- Against the spread, Tennessee is 5-2-0 this season.
- UConn owns a record of 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Under (55.5)
- Tennessee and its opponents have combined to outscore Saturday's total of 55.5 points four times this season.
- This season, UConn has played just two games with a combined score higher than 55.5 points.
- Together, the two teams combine for 51.6 points per game, 3.9 points fewer than the total of 55.5 for this contest.
Splits Tables
Tennessee
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|54.9
|57.5
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33.6
|37.3
|28.7
|ATS Record
|5-2-0
|4-0-0
|1-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-0
|2-2-0
|2-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-1
|4-0
|1-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
UConn
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49.4
|48.7
|50.5
|Implied Total AVG
|29.8
|29.6
|30
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-2
|0-2
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-5
|0-3
|1-2
