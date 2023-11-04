The Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles (3-5) and the UT Martin Skyhawks (6-2) square off on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Tucker Stadium in a battle of OVC foes.

While Tennessee Tech's defense ranks 48th with 24.9 points allowed per game, the Golden Eagles have been slightly worse on offense, ranking 13th-worst (14.1 points per game). UT Martin is compiling 30.9 points per contest on offense this season (27th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 22.8 points per contest (34th-ranked) on defense.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 2:30 PM ET

2:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Cookeville, Tennessee Venue: Tucker Stadium

How to Watch Week 10 Games

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Key Statistics

Tennessee Tech UT Martin 293.3 (103rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430.1 (23rd) 320.1 (36th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.9 (76th) 127.1 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 230.4 (7th) 166.1 (100th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.8 (67th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 2 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Tennessee Tech Stats Leaders

Jordyn Potts has 533 passing yards for Tennessee Tech, completing 48.9% of his passes and collecting one touchdowns and three interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Justin Pegues, has carried the ball 71 times for 344 yards (43.0 per game) and two touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, hauling in 153 receiving yards on 14 catches.

Marcus Knight has carried the ball 77 times for 317 yards (39.6 per game) and four touchdowns.

Brad Clark's leads his squad with 339 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 28 receptions (out of 38 targets).

Jalal Dean has grabbed 15 passes while averaging 29.6 yards per game.

UT Martin Stats Leaders

Kinkead Dent has thrown for 1,508 yards (188.5 ypg) to lead UT Martin, completing 52.2% of his passes and tossing 16 touchdown passes and four interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 318 yards (39.8 ypg) on 55 carries with two touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Sam Franklin, has carried the ball 158 times for 1,017 yards (127.1 per game) with nine touchdowns.

DeVonte Tanksley has hauled in 438 receiving yards on 35 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Trevonte Rucker has put up a 351-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 28 targets.

Zoe Roberts' 19 grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 190 yards (23.8 ypg) and three touchdowns.

