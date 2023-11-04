When the UT Martin Skyhawks match up with the Tennessee Tech Golden Eagles at 2:30 PM on Saturday, November 4, our projection model predicts the Skyhawks will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Tennessee Tech vs. UT Martin Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction UT Martin (-18.4) 44.3 UT Martin 31, Tennessee Tech 13

Tennessee Tech Betting Info (2022)

The Golden Eagles put together a 7-3-0 ATS record last year.

Last season, five of Golden Eagles games went over the point total.

UT Martin Betting Info (2023)

The Skyhawks have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

In theSkyhawks' four games with a set total, two have hit the over (50%).

Golden Eagles vs. Skyhawks 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Tennessee Tech 14.1 24.9 9 18.3 17.2 28.8 UT Martin 30.9 22.8 35.3 12 26.5 33.5

