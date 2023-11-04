The Charleston Southern Buccaneers (3-5) visit the Tennessee State Tigers (6-2) at Buccaneer Field on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Charleston Southern ranks 16th-worst in scoring offense (14.9 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 98th with 31.5 points allowed per game. In terms of points scored Tennessee State ranks 57th in the FCS (26.5 points per game), and it is 29th defensively (21.5 points allowed per contest).

Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

North Charleston, South Carolina Venue: Buccaneer Field

Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Key Statistics

Tennessee State Charleston Southern 333.1 (80th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 234.3 (124th) 325.9 (40th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.9 (107th) 164.5 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 100.9 (112th) 168.6 (95th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 133.4 (120th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Tennessee State Stats Leaders

Draylen Ellis has racked up 878 yards (109.8 yards per game) while completing 51.4% of his passes and tossing five touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also run for 148 yards with four touchdowns.

Jordan Gant is his team's leading rusher with 97 carries for 409 yards, or 51.1 per game. He's found paydirt nine times on the ground, as well.

Jalen Rouse has racked up 358 yards (on 87 carries) with two touchdowns.

Dashon Davis leads his squad with 371 receiving yards on 13 catches with two touchdowns.

Chevalier Brenson has racked up 188 receiving yards (23.5 yards per game) and one touchdown on 16 receptions.

Dayron Johnson's 14 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 179 yards.

Charleston Southern Stats Leaders

Zolten Osborne has 777 passing yards for Charleston Southern, completing 49.6% of his passes and tossing four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, TJ Ruff, has carried the ball 104 times for 471 yards (58.9 per game), scoring four times.

JD Moore has been handed the ball 52 times this year and racked up 217 yards (27.1 per game) with one touchdown.

William Kakavitsas' leads his squad with 341 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 19 catches (out of 20 targets) and scored four touchdowns.

Jaden Scott has caught 11 passes while averaging 17.6 yards per game.

Noah Jennings has a total of 124 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 10 throws.

