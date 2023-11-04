The Tennessee State Tigers should come out on top in their game against the Charleston Southern Buccaneers at 4:00 PM on Saturday, November 4, based on our computer projections. If you're wanting more projections on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Tennessee State vs. Charleston Southern Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Tennessee State (-9.9) 44.7 Tennessee State 27, Charleston Southern 17

Tennessee State Betting Info (2023)

The Tigers is 2-2-0 against the spread this year.

The Tigers have hit the over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

Charleston Southern Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers went 3-7-0 ATS last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total five times in Buccaneers games.

Tigers vs. Buccaneers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Charleston Southern 14.9 31.5 16.2 18.4 12.7 53.3 Tennessee State 26.5 21.5 37 15.5 13.3 32

