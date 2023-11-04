The No. 11 Ole Miss Rebels (7-1) host an SEC showdown against the Texas A&M Aggies (5-3) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss has the 54th-ranked defense this season (354.3 yards allowed per game), and has been more effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 11th-best with a tally of 474 yards per game. Texas A&M ranks 65th in the FBS with 394.3 total yards per game, but it has been led by its defense, which ranks seventh-best by allowing just 269.3 total yards per game.

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Texas A&M Key Statistics

Ole Miss Texas A&M 474 (17th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 394.3 (73rd) 354.3 (46th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 269.3 (6th) 187.5 (28th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 128.5 (100th) 286.5 (23rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 265.8 (42nd) 6 (8th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (45th) 13 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (113th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart has 2,080 yards passing for Ole Miss, completing 64.2% of his passes and throwing 14 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also chipped in on the ground with 326 rushing yards (40.8 ypg) on 85 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Quinshon Judkins, has carried the ball 146 times for 691 yards (86.4 per game), scoring nine times.

Ulysses Bentley IV has been handed the ball 61 times this year and racked up 369 yards (46.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Jordan Watkins' leads his squad with 580 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 39 receptions (out of 54 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

Tre Harris has caught 27 passes for 536 yards (67 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.

Dayton Wade has hauled in 36 receptions for 522 yards, an average of 65.3 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Max Johnson leads Texas A&M with 1,147 yards on 87-of-148 passing with eight touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season.

Le'Veon Moss has carried the ball 77 times for 387 yards, with three touchdowns.

Amari Daniels has compiled 355 yards on 66 carries with three touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has collected 33 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 569 (71.1 yards per game). He's been targeted 49 times and has one touchdown.

Evan Stewart has caught 37 passes and compiled 506 receiving yards (63.3 per game) with four touchdowns.

Noah Thomas has racked up 209 reciving yards (26.1 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

