Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 4
Published: Oct. 31, 2023 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
The No. 10 Oklahoma Sooners (7-1) and Oklahoma State Cowboys (6-2) meet in the 2023 edition of Bedlam on Saturday, November 4. The Sooners are favored by 6 points. The over/under is set at 61.5 in the outing.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State matchup.
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Oklahoma (-6)
|61.5
|-225
|+180
|FanDuel
|Oklahoma (-5.5)
|61.5
|-245
|+198
Oklahoma vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Oklahoma has put together a 6-2-0 ATS record so far this year.
- The Sooners have covered the spread five times this season (5-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6-point favorites.
- Oklahoma State is 5-2-0 ATS this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread when playing as at least 6-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.
Oklahoma & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds
|Oklahoma
|To Win the National Champ.
|+3500
|Bet $100 to win $3500
|To Win the Big 12
|+110
|Bet $100 to win $110
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+2000
|Bet $100 to win $2000
