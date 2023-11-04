The Edmonton Oilers (2-6-1) take on the Nashville Predators (4-6) at Rogers Place on Saturday, November 4 at 3:00 PM ET on NHL Network and BSSO, with each team back in action after a loss. The Oilers were defeated by the Dallas Stars 4-3 in their last game, while the Predators are coming off a 4-2 loss to the Seattle Kraken.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Here's our prediction for who will clinch the victory in Saturday's matchup.

Predators vs. Oilers Predictions for Saturday

Our computer projections model for this contest calls for a final tally of Oilers 4, Predators 3.

Moneyline Pick: Oilers (-185)

Oilers (-185) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.2 goals on average) Spread Pick: Predators (+1.5)

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Predators vs Oilers Additional Info

Predators Splits and Trends

The Predators have a record of 4-6 this season and are 1-0-1 in overtime games.

Nashville has earned two points (1-2-0) in its three games decided by one goal.

This season the Predators registered only one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Nashville failed to win all four games this season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Predators have scored more than two goals in five games, earning eight points from those contests.

In the two games when Nashville has recorded a single power-play goal, it lost both times.

When outshooting its opponent this season, Nashville is 3-4-0 (six points).

The Predators have been outshot by opponents three times this season, and earned just two points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Oilers Rank Oilers AVG Predators AVG Predators Rank 22nd 2.78 Goals Scored 2.7 23rd 30th 4 Goals Allowed 3 12th 7th 33.3 Shots 30.9 17th 12th 29.6 Shots Allowed 29.1 9th 13th 21.21% Power Play % 23.26% 11th 28th 71.43% Penalty Kill % 69.7% 29th

Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!

Predators vs. Oilers Game Time and TV Channel

When: Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET

Saturday, November 4, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.