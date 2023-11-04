CUSA rivals will clash when the New Mexico State Aggies (6-3) battle the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-6). Below, we highlight the odds and best bets for you.

When and Where is New Mexico State vs. Middle Tennessee?

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Las Cruces, New Mexico

Las Cruces, New Mexico Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: New Mexico State 29, Middle Tennessee 24

New Mexico State 29, Middle Tennessee 24 New Mexico State has gone 2-1 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 66.7% of those games).

The Aggies have played as a moneyline favorite of -165 or shorter in just two games this season, and they split 1-1.

Middle Tennessee has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.

The Blue Raiders have a record of in games where bookmakers have them as underdogs of at least +140 on the moneyline.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Aggies have an implied win probability of 62.3%.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: New Mexico State (-3)



New Mexico State (-3) New Mexico State has four wins in seven games versus the spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread twice this season when favored by 3 points or more (in three chances).

In eight games played Middle Tennessee has recorded three wins against the spread.

The Blue Raiders have been underdogs by 3 points or more four times this year and have covered the spread twice.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (55.5)



Under (55.5) New Mexico State and its opponents have combined to score more than 55.5 points in a game just once this season.

There have been three Middle Tennessee games that have finished with a combined score over 55.5 points this season.

New Mexico State averages 29.4 points per game against Middle Tennessee's 23.8, amounting to 2.3 points under the game's over/under of 55.5.

Splits Tables

New Mexico State

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 51.4 46.5 53.3 Implied Total AVG 28.3 27 28.8 ATS Record 4-2-1 1-1-0 3-1-1 Over/Under Record 2-5-0 2-0-0 0-5-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-1 1-1 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 0-0 2-2

Middle Tennessee

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 52.9 51.6 54.3 Implied Total AVG 34.6 31.5 37.8 ATS Record 3-5-0 1-3-0 2-2-0 Over/Under Record 4-4-0 2-2-0 2-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-2 1-2 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-4 0-0 0-4

