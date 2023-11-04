Best Bets & Odds for the Nebraska vs. Michigan State Game – Saturday, November 4
Big Ten opponents will battle when the Nebraska Cornhuskers (5-3) meet the Michigan State Spartans (2-6). Keep scrolling for a look at the odds and best bets for this contest.
When and Where is Nebraska vs. Michigan State?
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: East Lansing, Michigan
- Venue: Spartan Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Nebraska 24, Michigan State 17
- Nebraska has won all four of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.
- The Cornhuskers have played three times as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, and claimed a victory in each game.
- This season, Michigan State has been listed as the underdog in five games and failed to win any of those contests.
- The Spartans have entered six games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Cornhuskers have an implied win probability of 60.0%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Nebraska (-3)
- In eight Nebraska games this season, it has four wins against the spread.
- The Cornhuskers have been favored by 3 points or more three times this season and covered the spread in one of them.
- Michigan State has two wins versus the spread in seven games this season.
- The Spartans have yet to cover the spread this year when underdogs by 3 points or more in five chances.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (34.5)
- This season, five of Nebraska's eight games have gone over Saturday's total of 34.5 points.
- Every game featuring Michigan State this season has finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 34.5.
- Nebraska averages 20.3 points per game against Michigan State's 18, totaling 3.8 points over the game's point total of 34.5.
Splits Tables
Nebraska
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.3
|41.1
|47
|Implied Total AVG
|26.5
|27
|25.7
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|2-3-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|3-2-0
|0-3-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|4-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-3
|0-1
|1-2
Michigan State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|45.8
|48.5
|39
|Implied Total AVG
|30.6
|33.4
|23.5
|ATS Record
|2-4-1
|2-3-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|3-4-0
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-5
|0-3
|0-2
