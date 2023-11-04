How to Watch the Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
CUSA foes match up when the New Mexico State Aggies (6-3) and the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-6) play on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Aggie Memorial Stadium.
New Mexico State ranks 60th in scoring offense (29.4 points per game) and 41st in scoring defense (21.4 points allowed per game) this year. Middle Tennessee's defense has been bottom-25 in total defense this season, ceding 416.4 total yards per game, which ranks 23rd-worst. On the offensive side of the ball, it ranks 65th with 393.9 total yards per contest.
Read on for all the details on how to watch this game on ESPN+.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Las Cruces, New Mexico
- Venue: Aggie Memorial Stadium
Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!
How to Watch Week 10 Games
- Notre Dame vs Clemson
- Florida State vs Pittsburgh
- Penn State vs Maryland
- James Madison vs Georgia State
- Oklahoma vs Oklahoma State
- Boston College vs Syracuse
- Nebraska vs Michigan State
- Kansas State vs Texas
- Arkansas vs Florida
- Texas A&M vs Ole Miss
- Ohio State vs Rutgers
- Missouri vs Georgia
- UCF vs Cincinnati
Middle Tennessee vs. New Mexico State Key Statistics
|Middle Tennessee
|New Mexico State
|393.9 (75th)
|Off. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|427.1 (16th)
|416.4 (97th)
|Def. Yards Avg. (Rank)
|373 (101st)
|118.5 (106th)
|Rush Yards Avg. (Rank)
|205.4 (15th)
|275.4 (31st)
|Pass Yards Avg. (Rank)
|221.7 (75th)
|15 (109th)
|Turnovers (Rank)
|8 (24th)
|9 (95th)
|Takeaways (Rank)
|7 (113th)
Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders
- Nicholas Vattiato has thrown for 2,151 yards on 201-of-295 passing with 15 touchdowns and eight interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 172 yards and two rushing touchdowns.
- Jaiden Credle has rushed 70 times for 366 yards, with two touchdowns.
- Elijah Metcalf has racked up 483 receiving yards on 40 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring five touchdowns as a receiver.
- Holden Willis has put up a 473-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 31 passes on 40 targets.
- Justin Olson's 35 receptions (on 45 targets) have netted him 395 yards (49.4 ypg) and one touchdown.
New Mexico State Stats Leaders
- Diego Pavia has thrown for 1,896 yards, completing 61.1% of his passes and tossing 17 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also run for 603 yards (67 ypg) on 102 carries with five rushing touchdowns.
- Ahmonte Watkins has carried the ball 41 times for 459 yards (51 per game) and two touchdowns.
- Jonathan Brady's 388 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 35 times and has registered 23 catches and three touchdowns.
- Trent Hudson has caught 16 passes for 319 yards (35.4 yards per game) and six touchdowns this year.
- Chris Bellamy has compiled 13 grabs for 203 yards, an average of 22.6 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.
Rep your team with officially licensed New Mexico State or Middle Tennessee gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.