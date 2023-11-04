The Memphis Tigers (6-2) will face off against their AAC-rival, the South Florida Bulls (4-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. The Tigers are significant favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 68.5 points.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Memphis vs. South Florida matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Memphis vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. South Florida Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Memphis Moneyline South Florida Moneyline BetMGM Memphis (-13.5) 68.5 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Memphis (-13.5) 68.5 -580 +420 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 10 Odds

Memphis vs. South Florida Betting Trends

Memphis has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.

The Tigers have covered the spread once when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in two opportunities).

South Florida has compiled a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season.

The Bulls have been an underdog by 13.5 points or more once this season, and covered the spread.

