The Memphis Tigers (6-2) take on a fellow AAC foe when they host the South Florida Bulls (4-4) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium.

Memphis is putting up 439.1 yards per game offensively this year (32nd in the FBS), and is giving up 398.6 yards per game (96th) on the other side of the ball. South Florida's defense has been a bottom-25 unit in total defense this season, ceding 444.1 total yards per game, which ranks 11th-worst. On offense, it ranks 33rd with 437.5 total yards per contest.

Memphis vs. South Florida Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. South Florida Key Statistics

Memphis South Florida 439.1 (41st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 437.5 (42nd) 398.6 (82nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 444.1 (115th) 164.8 (55th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 190.9 (25th) 274.4 (33rd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 246.6 (54th) 9 (32nd) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (86th) 13 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (37th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has recorded 2,186 yards (273.3 ypg) on 185-of-274 passing with 16 touchdowns compared to seven interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 179 rushing yards (22.4 ypg) on 67 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

The team's top rusher, Blake Watson, has carried the ball 120 times for 762 yards (95.3 per game) and nine touchdowns. He's proven to be a dual threat, racking up 348 receiving yards on 34 catches with one touchdown through the air.

Sutton Smith has been handed the ball 48 times this year and racked up 249 yards (31.1 per game) with two touchdowns.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 593 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 42 receptions (out of 65 targets) and scored two touchdowns.

DeMeer Blankumsee has caught 30 passes while averaging 55.4 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

South Florida Stats Leaders

Byrum Brown has thrown for 1,865 yards (233.1 ypg) to lead South Florida, completing 61% of his passes and recording 12 touchdown passes and six interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 573 yards (71.6 ypg) on 130 carries with eight touchdowns.

Nay'Quan Wright is his team's leading rusher with 116 carries for 590 yards, or 73.8 per game. He's found paydirt five times on the ground, as well.

Sean Atkins paces his squad with 550 receiving yards on 51 receptions with three touchdowns.

Naiem Simmons has caught 28 passes and compiled 457 receiving yards (57.1 per game) with three touchdowns.

Khafre Brown has racked up 273 reciving yards (34.1 ypg) and two touchdowns this season.

