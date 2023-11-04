In the upcoming game versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, can we expect Liam Foudy to find the back of the net for the Nashville Predators? Let's dive into the most important numbers and trends to figure out which prop bets you should be strongly considering.

Will Liam Foudy score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

Foudy stats and insights

Foudy is yet to score through four games this season.

This is his first game of the season against the Oilers.

Foudy has no points on the power play.

Oilers defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Oilers are conceding 36 total goals (four per game) which ranks 27th in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

