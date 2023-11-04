For people looking to bet on the upcoming game between the Nashville Predators and the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at 3:00 PM ET, is Kiefer Sherwood a player who is likely score a goal? We dissect all the stats in the article below.

Will Kiefer Sherwood score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +480 (Bet $10 to win $48.00 if he scores a goal)

Sherwood stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Sherwood has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

In one game versus the Oilers this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken two of them.

Sherwood has no points on the power play.

Sherwood's shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 36 goals in total (four per game), which ranks 27th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 21.6 hits and 11.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Game Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSO

NHL Network and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

