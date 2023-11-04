Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, November 4, when the East Tennessee State Buccaneers and VMI Keydets go head to head at 1:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Buccaneers. Dive into our other projections below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

East Tennessee State vs. VMI Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction East Tennessee State (-3.8) 40.5 East Tennessee State 22, VMI 18

East Tennessee State Betting Info (2022)

The Buccaneers won just two games against the spread last season.

A total of six of Buccaneers games last season went over the point total.

VMI Betting Info (2022)

The Keydets covered just once in 11 games with a spread last year.

Keydets games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

Buccaneers vs. Keydets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed East Tennessee State 16.8 29.8 29.7 11.3 9.0 40.8 VMI 13.3 23.6 16.5 18.0 10.0 29.3

