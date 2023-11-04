Montana State, Idaho, Week 10 Big Sky Football Power Rankings
Ahead of Week 10 of the college football season, let's go over our newly updated power rankings, which dissect how each team in the Big Sky compares to the competition.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Big Sky Power Rankings
Projected records only reflect games against FCS opponents.
1. Montana State
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 9-2
- Overall Rank: 2nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 21st
- Last Game: L 24-21 vs Idaho
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Montana State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Northern Arizona
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
2. Idaho
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 8-1
- Overall Rank: 5th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 17th
- Last Game: W 24-21 vs Montana State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Idaho jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Northern Colorado
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
3. Montana
- Current Record: 7-1 | Projected Record: 7-3
- Overall Rank: 11th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 39th
- Last Game: W 40-0 vs Northern Colorado
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Montana jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Sacramento State
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
4. Portland State
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 6-2
- Overall Rank: 20th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 18th
- Last Game: W 47-35 vs Eastern Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Portland State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ UC Davis
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
5. Sacramento State
- Current Record: 6-2 | Projected Record: 6-3
- Overall Rank: 25th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 26th
- Last Game: W 51-16 vs Idaho State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Sacramento State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Montana
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
6. Idaho State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-3
- Overall Rank: 27th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 11th
- Last Game: L 51-16 vs Sacramento State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Idaho State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Weber State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
7. UC Davis
- Current Record: 4-4 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 34th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 40th
- Last Game: L 38-21 vs Northern Arizona
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find UC Davis jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Portland State
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
8. Northern Arizona
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 4-6
- Overall Rank: 39th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 9th
- Last Game: W 38-21 vs UC Davis
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Arizona jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Montana State
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
9. Eastern Washington
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 5-5
- Overall Rank: 42nd
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 8th
- Last Game: L 47-35 vs Portland State
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Eastern Washington jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Cal Poly
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
10. Weber State
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 3-6
- Overall Rank: 61st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 14th
- Last Game: L 31-23 vs Eastern Washington
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Weber State jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Idaho State
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
11. Cal Poly
- Current Record: 3-5 | Projected Record: 2-7
- Overall Rank: 91st
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 23rd
- Last Game: W 24-17 vs Northern Colorado
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Cal Poly jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: @ Eastern Washington
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
12. Northern Colorado
- Current Record: 0-8 | Projected Record: 0-10
- Overall Rank: 99th
- Strength of Schedule Rank (FCS): 25th
- Last Game: L 40-0 vs Montana
Rep your team with officially licensed gear! Head to Fanatics to find Northern Colorado jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Next Game
- Week 10 Opponent: Idaho
- Game Time: 3:00 PM ET on Saturday, November 4
- TV Channel: Watch on ESPN+
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.