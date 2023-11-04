The Eastern Kentucky Colonels (4-4) hit the road for a UAC showdown against the Austin Peay Governors (6-2) on Saturday, November 4, 2023 at Roy Kidd Stadium.

Eastern Kentucky has the 17th-best offense this season in terms of total yards (432.1 yards per game), but rank second-worst on defense (498.4 yards allowed per game). Austin Peay's offense has been thriving, putting up 454.4 total yards per game (seventh-best) this season. On defense, it ranks 97th by giving up 397.5 total yards per game.

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 4, 2023

Saturday, November 4, 2023 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Richmond, Kentucky

Richmond, Kentucky Venue: Roy Kidd Stadium

Austin Peay vs. Eastern Kentucky Key Statistics

Austin Peay Eastern Kentucky 454.4 (12th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 432.1 (22nd) 397.5 (96th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 498.4 (127th) 153.9 (53rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 181.8 (27th) 300.5 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 250.4 (28th) 2 (80th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (121st) 1 (35th) Takeaways (Rank) 2 (21st)

Austin Peay Stats Leaders

Mike Diliello has been a dual threat for Austin Peay this season. He has 2,279 passing yards (284.9 per game) while completing 68% of his passes. He's tossed 21 touchdown passes and eight interceptions this season. On the ground, he's compiled 187 yards (23.4 ypg) on 84 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

Jevon Jackson has rushed 143 times for 807 yards, with seven touchdowns.

Trey Goodman has registered 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 607 (75.9 yards per game). He's been targeted 23 times and has six touchdowns.

Tre Shackelford has put up a 568-yard season so far with three touchdowns. He's caught 38 passes on 40 targets.

Kam Thomas' 35 receptions (on 37 targets) have netted him 378 yards (47.3 ypg) and three touchdowns.

Eastern Kentucky Stats Leaders

Parker McKinney has racked up 2,003 yards (250.4 ypg) on 168-of-275 passing with 14 touchdowns compared to 10 interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 250 rushing yards (31.3 ypg) on 53 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Joshua Carter has racked up 605 yards on 91 carries while finding paydirt four times.

This season, Braedon Sloan has carried the ball 100 times for 525 yards (65.6 per game) and seven touchdowns, while also racking up 247 yards through the air with three touchdowns.

Jaden Smith's 491 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 55 times and has totaled 46 catches and four touchdowns.

Hunter Brown has grabbed 21 passes while averaging 37.9 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

