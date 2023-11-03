Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sullivan County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Want to know how to watch high school football matchups in Sullivan County, Tennessee this week? We have what you need here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Sullivan County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
West Ridge High School at Bradley Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Cleveland, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Sullivan East High School at Anderson Co. High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Clinton, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.