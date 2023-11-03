Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Shelby County, Tennessee? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Shelby County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Evangelical Christian School at Webb School of Knoxville
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Knoxville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Collierville High School at Clarksville High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Memphis Overton High School at Beech High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Hendersonville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Grace Christian Academy at First Assembly Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Cordova, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bartlett High School at Rossview High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Clarksville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Kirby High School at Haywood High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Brownsville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Craigmont High School at Dyer County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Newbern, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Battle Ground Academy at Lausanne Collegiate School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Memphis, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Knoxville Catholic High School at Briarcrest Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Eads, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
