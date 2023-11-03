Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Rhea County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Searching for how to stream high school football matchups in Rhea County, Tennessee this week? We've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Rhea County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Rhea County High School at Lenoir City High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Lenoir City, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
