Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Putnam County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to watch games in Putnam County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Putnam County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
Monterey High School at Fayetteville High School
- Game Time: 6:35 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Fayetteville, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
East Ridge High School at Upperman High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3
- Location: Baxter, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.