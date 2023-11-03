Nuggets vs. Mavericks: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Dallas Mavericks (4-0) will attempt to build on a four-game win streak when they visit the Denver Nuggets (4-1) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Ball Arena as 6.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, ALT, and BSSW. The matchup has an over/under of 227.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Odds & Info
- When: Friday, November 3, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ESPN, ALT, and BSSW
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-6.5
|227.5
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver's five games this season have all gone under this contest's total of 227.5 points.
- Denver has had an average of 214.4 points in its games this season, 13.1 fewer than this matchup's total.
- The Nuggets are 2-3-0 against the spread this season.
- Denver has been the favorite in five games this season and won four (80%) of those contests.
- Denver has played as a favorite of -250 or more once this season and won that game.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 71.4% chance of a victory for the Nuggets.
Mavericks Betting Records & Stats
- Dallas played 41 games last season that finished with a combined score higher than 227.5 points.
- The average total points scored in Mavericks games last year (227.5) is 0.9 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Mavericks went 30-51-0 ATS last year.
- Dallas was underdogs 29 times last season and won eight, or 27.6%, of those games.
- Last season, the Mavericks won two of their eight games when they were an underdog by at least +195 on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 33.9% chance of a victory for Dallas.
Nuggets vs Mavericks Additional Info
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Injury Report
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Odds/Over/Under
|Nuggets vs Mavericks Prediction
|How to Watch Nuggets vs Mavericks
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- The Nuggets score 110.8 points per game, just 2.7 fewer points than the 113.5 the Mavericks allow.
- When Denver totals more than 113.5 points, it is 2-0 against the spread and 2-0 overall.
Additional Mavericks Insights & Trends
- Last year, the Mavericks were 13-28-0 at home against the spread (.317 winning percentage). On the road, they were 17-23-0 ATS (.415).
- In 2022-23, a higher percentage of Dallas' games finished above the over/under at home (61%, 25 of 41) than on the road (46.3%, 19 of 41).
- The Mavericks scored 114.2 points per game last season, only 1.7 more points than the 112.5 the Nuggets conceded.
- Dallas put together a 22-20 ATS record and were 26-16 overall when scoring more than 112.5 points.
Nuggets vs. Mavericks Point Insights (Last Season)
|Nuggets
|Mavericks
|115.8
|114.2
|12
|16
|33-15
|22-20
|42-6
|26-16
|112.5
|114.1
|8
|16
|36-11
|22-27
|40-7
|29-20
