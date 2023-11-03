The Memphis Grizzlies, Marcus Smart included, take the court versus the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Smart, in his last game (November 1 loss against the Jazz), produced 11 points, six assists and four steals.

we dive into his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Marcus Smart Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 14.5 (-114)

Over 14.5 (-114) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (+132)

Over 3.5 (+132) Assists Prop: Over 6.5 (-156)

Over 6.5 (-156) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-185)

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Trail Blazers conceded 117.4 points per game last year, 23rd in the league.

The Trail Blazers allowed 43.2 rebounds on average last season, 14th in the league.

Looking at assists, the Trail Blazers allowed 27 per contest last season, ranking them last in the NBA.

In terms of three-point defense, the Trail Blazers were ranked 18th in the league last season, allowing 12.5 makes per game.

Marcus Smart vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/17/2023 36 15 2 6 3 0 4 3/8/2023 22 10 0 1 2 0 2

