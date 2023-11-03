The Memphis Grizzlies, Jaren Jackson Jr. included, take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Friday at 10:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Jackson, in his last action, had 19 points and eight rebounds in a 133-109 loss to the Jazz.

In this article we will dive into Jackson's prop bets, using stats to help you make good selections.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Jaren Jackson Jr. Prop Bets vs. the Trail Blazers

Points Prop: Over 20.5 (-120)

Over 20.5 (-120) Rebounds Prop: Over 7.5 (-143)

Over 7.5 (-143) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-104)

Looking to bet on one or more of Jackson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Trail Blazers 2022-23 Defensive Insights

On defense the Trail Blazers allowed 117.4 points per game last season, 23rd in the league.

On the boards, the Trail Blazers gave up 43.2 rebounds per game last season, 14th in the league in that category.

In terms of assists, the Trail Blazers were ranked last in the NBA defensively last year, allowing 27 per contest.

The Trail Blazers allowed 12.5 made 3-pointers per game last season, 18th in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Jaren Jackson Jr. vs. the Trail Blazers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/4/2023 33 17 7 2 0 1 0 2/1/2023 34 18 7 0 0 6 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.