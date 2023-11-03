If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Hamilton County, Tennessee this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Hamilton County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week

DeKalb County High School at Red Bank High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Chattanooga, TN

Chattanooga, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Stone Memorial High School at Hixson High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3

7:00 PM ET on November 3 Location: Hixson, TN

Hixson, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga Christian School at Davidson Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Silverdale Baptist Academy at Franklin Road Academy

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Nashville, TN

Nashville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

Chattanooga Preparatory School at Gordonsville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 3

7:00 PM CT on November 3 Location: Gordonsville, TN

Gordonsville, TN How to Stream: Watch Here

East Ridge High School at Upperman High School