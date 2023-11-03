The Memphis Grizzlies (0-5) are 1.5-point favorites as they attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when they visit the Portland Trail Blazers (2-3) on Friday, November 3, 2023 at Moda Center. The game airs at 10:00 PM ET on ROOT Sports NW and BSSE.

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 3, 2023

Friday, November 3, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ROOT Sports NW and BSSE

ROOT Sports NW and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Portland, Oregon

Portland, Oregon Venue: Moda Center

Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers Score Prediction

Prediction: Trail Blazers 118 - Grizzlies 100

Grizzlies vs Trail Blazers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Grizzlies vs. Trail Blazers

Pick ATS: Trail Blazers (+ 1.5)

Trail Blazers (+ 1.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Trail Blazers (-17.3)

Trail Blazers (-17.3) Pick OU: Under (219.5)



Under (219.5) Computer Predicted Total: 218.1

The Trail Blazers (2-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 20% of the time, 20% more often than the Grizzlies (1-4-0) this year.

Memphis hasn't covered the spread as a 1.5-point favorite or more this season, while Portland covers as an underdog of 1.5 or more 40% of the time.

Portland and its opponents have combined to eclipse the over/under in 40% of its games this season (two of five), the same percentage as Memphis and its opponents (two of five).

The Grizzlies have a .000 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (0-2) this season while the Trail Blazers have a .400 winning percentage as a moneyline underdog (2-3).

Grizzlies Performance Insights

The Grizzlies are 23rd in the NBA with 106.6 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 24th with 118 points allowed per contest.

So far this season, Memphis is grabbing 43.2 boards per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and allowing 47 rebounds per contest (21st-ranked).

The Grizzlies are averaging 23.8 dimes per game, which ranks them 19th in the NBA in 2023-24.

Memphis ranks third-best in the NBA by forcing 17 turnovers per game. It ranks 20th in the league by committing 15.2 turnovers per contest.

The Grizzlies are sixth in the NBA with 13.8 threes per game so far this season. Meanwhile, they rank 23rd with a 32.2% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

