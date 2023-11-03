Tennessee High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in DeKalb County This Week
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school football competition in DeKalb County, Tennessee is on the schedule this week, and info on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
DeKalb County, Tennessee High School Football Games This Week
DeKalb County High School at Red Bank High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 3
- Location: Chattanooga, TN
- How to Stream: Watch Here
