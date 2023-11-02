Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Vince Dunn, Filip Forsberg and others in the Seattle Kraken-Nashville Predators matchup at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday at 10:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Kraken Game Info

When: Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 2, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW Where: Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington

Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

NHL Props Today: Nashville Predators

Filip Forsberg Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125)

0.5 (Over Odds: -167, Under Odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -189)

Forsberg has scored one goal (0.1 per game) and dished out seven assists (0.8 per game), fueling the Nashville offense with eight total points (0.9 per game).

Forsberg Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 0 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 2 2 3 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 4 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 5 at Rangers Oct. 19 1 1 2 6

Ryan O'Reilly Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105)

0.5 (Over Odds: -128, Under Odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +160, Under Odds: -222)

Ryan O'Reilly is a key piece of the offense for Nashville with seven total points this season. He has scored four goals and added three assists in nine games.

O'Reilly Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 31 0 1 1 3 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 2 0 2 2 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 0 0 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 0 0 0 1 at Rangers Oct. 19 1 0 1 1

Thomas Novak Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133)

0.5 (Over Odds: +100, Under Odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +195, Under Odds: -278)

Nashville's Thomas Novak is among the leading scorers on the team with six total points (four goals and two assists).

Novak Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Canucks Oct. 31 0 0 0 2 vs. Maple Leafs Oct. 28 0 1 1 0 vs. Canucks Oct. 24 0 1 1 0 vs. Sharks Oct. 21 2 0 2 2 at Rangers Oct. 19 0 0 0 0

NHL Props Today: Seattle Kraken

Vince Dunn Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -154)

One of Seattle's top offensive players this season is Dunn, who has eight points (one goal, seven assists) and plays an average of 24:05 per game.

Dunn Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 0 0 0 0 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 2 2 0 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 0

Oliver Bjorkstrand Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +180, Under Odds: -250)

Oliver Bjorkstrand has picked up eight points (0.8 per game), scoring two goals and adding six assists.

Bjorkstrand Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Lightning Oct. 30 0 1 1 3 at Panthers Oct. 28 0 0 0 1 at Hurricanes Oct. 26 1 1 2 1 at Red Wings Oct. 24 0 1 1 3 vs. Rangers Oct. 21 0 0 0 3

