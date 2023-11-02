Josh Whyle was a full participant in his most recent practice, and should be available when the Tennessee Titans play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday in Week 9. Check out Whyle's stats below.

Heading into Week 9, Whyle has four receptions for 44 yards -- 11 yards per catch -- and one receiving touchdown. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on four occasions.

Josh Whyle Injury Status: Full Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Concussion

The Titans have listed two other receiviers on the injury report this week: Chris Moore (DNP/nir - personal): 5 Rec; 140 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs DeAndre Hopkins (LP/toe): 31 Rec; 504 Rec Yds; 3 Rec TDs



Titans vs. Steelers Game Info

Game Day: November 2, 2023

November 2, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

Whyle 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 4 4 44 15 1 11

Whyle Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 4 Bengals 2 2 26 1 Week 5 @Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 6 Ravens 1 1 11 0

