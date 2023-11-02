Will Colton Sissons Score a Goal Against the Kraken on November 2?
The Nashville Predators' upcoming game against the Seattle Kraken is set for Thursday at 10:00 PM ET. Will Colton Sissons score a goal in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the numbers and insights below.
Odds to score a goal this game: +500 (Bet $10 to win $50.00 if he scores a goal)
Sissons stats and insights
- Sissons has scored in four of nine games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.
- He has scored one goal against the Kraken this season in one game (one shot).
- Sissons has no points on the power play.
- He has a 27.8% shooting percentage, attempting 2.0 shots per game.
Kraken defensive stats
- The Kraken have given up 33 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Kraken have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17 hits and 16 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Kraken game info
- Game Day: Thursday, November 2, 2023
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSO, and ROOT Sports NW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
