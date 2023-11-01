The Memphis Grizzlies, with Ziaire Williams, face off versus the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his last game, a 125-110 loss versus the Mavericks, Williams tallied eight points and seven rebounds.

In this piece we'll examine Williams' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Ziaire Williams Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Points Prop: Over 11.5 (-130)

Over 11.5 (-130) Rebounds Prop: Over 5.5 (+102)

Over 5.5 (+102) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-143)

Jazz 2022-23 Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Jazz conceded 118 points per game last season, 24th in the league.

Allowing 43.5 rebounds per game last season, the Jazz were 17th in the league in that category.

The Jazz allowed 25 assists per contest last year (10th in the league).

The Jazz were the 18th-ranked squad in the league in terms of allowing three-pointers last year, giving up 12.5 makes per contest.

Ziaire Williams vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/8/2023 18 9 2 0 1 0 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.