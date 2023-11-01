The Vanderbilt Commodores women (8-1) will next play on the road against the Butler Bulldogs, on Thursday, December 7 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Vanderbilt games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Thu, Dec 7 Butler A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 17 Lipscomb H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Dec 20 Dayton H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Fri, Dec 29 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Dec 31 Radford H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Mississippi State A 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 Florida H 2:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 11 Kentucky A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Missouri H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 Auburn H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Tennessee A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 South Carolina A 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 1 Ole Miss H 7:30 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Mon, Feb 5 Alabama H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 LSU H 9:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Vanderbilt's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Butler Bulldogs
  • Day/Time: December 7, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Hinkle Fieldhouse

Top Vanderbilt players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Sacha Washington 9 16.8 7.6 1.7 2.4 1.8 58.3% (60-103) -
Jordyn Cambridge 9 13.9 7.7 4.8 4.3 0.1 38.6% (39-101) 35.0% (14-40)
Iyana Moore 9 10.0 3.0 2.2 1.2 0.0 34.1% (30-88) 24.4% (10-41)
Justine Pissott 9 7.3 1.6 1.1 0.1 0.4 36.5% (23-63) 35.1% (13-37)
Madison Greene 9 6.9 1.6 1.2 1.4 0.0 40.0% (24-60) 37.0% (10-27)

