Vanderbilt team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Sacha Washington 8 14.8 7.8 1.8 1.8 1.8 Jordyn Cambridge 8 14.8 7.4 4.8 4.5 0.1 Iyana Moore 8 11.3 3.3 2.3 1.4 0.0 Justine Pissott 8 7.6 1.5 0.9 0.1 0.5 Aga Makurat 8 7.0 1.5 1.0 0.5 0.6 Jordyn Oliver 8 6.6 7.1 2.8 0.8 0.4 Madison Greene 8 5.6 1.6 1.1 1.5 0.0 Khamil Pierre 8 5.5 2.8 0.5 1.1 0.8 Ryanne Allen 7 2.4 1.3 1.4 0.3 0.0 Aiyana Mitchell 3 0.7 1.3 0.0 0.0 0.0

Vanderbilt season stats

Vanderbilt is 7-1 so far this season.

The Commodores are a perfect 4-0 at home while going 1-1 on the road this year (2-0 in neutral-site games).

When matching up with teams ranked in the AP's Top 25, the Commodores are winless in one game.

Vanderbilt has six games remaining versus teams currently ranked in the Top 25.

Upcoming Vanderbilt games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sun, Dec 3 Louisiana Tech H 2:00 PM Thu, Dec 7 Butler A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Lipscomb H 2:00 PM Wed, Dec 20 Dayton H 2:00 PM Fri, Dec 29 Fairleigh Dickinson H 7:30 PM

