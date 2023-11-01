Buy Tickets for Vanderbilt Commodores Basketball Games
With a record of 4-5, the Vanderbilt Commodores' next matchup is versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.
Upcoming Vanderbilt games
Vanderbilt's next matchup information
- Opponent: Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Location: Dickies Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Top Vanderbilt players
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Ezra Manjon
|7
|16.1
|3.6
|3.9
|1.4
|0.0
|45.9% (34-74)
|33.3% (5-15)
|Evan Taylor
|9
|10.4
|3.2
|0.3
|0.7
|0.4
|36.7% (29-79)
|34.0% (16-47)
|Tyrin Lawrence
|5
|13.2
|4.6
|2.4
|1.6
|0.0
|44.2% (19-43)
|29.4% (5-17)
|Jason Rivera-Torres
|9
|7.0
|3.2
|0.6
|0.8
|0.2
|37.3% (22-59)
|40.0% (10-25)
|Tasos Kamateros
|9
|6.8
|1.7
|0.1
|0.1
|0.1
|51.4% (19-37)
|45.2% (14-31)
