With a record of 4-5, the Vanderbilt Commodores' next matchup is versus the Texas Tech Red Raiders, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 16.

If you're looking to see the Vanderbilt Commodores in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Upcoming Vanderbilt games

Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!

Vanderbilt's next matchup information

Opponent: Texas Tech Red Raiders

Texas Tech Red Raiders Day/Time: December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

December 16, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Location: Dickies Arena

Dickies Arena Broadcast: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!

Sportsbook promo codes

Check out the betting offers for Vanderbilt's next game across these sportsbooks.

Top Vanderbilt players

Shop for Vanderbilt gear at Fanatics!

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Ezra Manjon 7 16.1 3.6 3.9 1.4 0.0 45.9% (34-74) 33.3% (5-15) Evan Taylor 9 10.4 3.2 0.3 0.7 0.4 36.7% (29-79) 34.0% (16-47) Tyrin Lawrence 5 13.2 4.6 2.4 1.6 0.0 44.2% (19-43) 29.4% (5-17) Jason Rivera-Torres 9 7.0 3.2 0.6 0.8 0.2 37.3% (22-59) 40.0% (10-25) Tasos Kamateros 9 6.8 1.7 0.1 0.1 0.1 51.4% (19-37) 45.2% (14-31)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.