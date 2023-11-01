When you're rooting for Vanderbilt during its next game, make sure you look the part with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, caps, and more. Find out more details, along with the Commodores' recent stats and trends, below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Vanderbilt Commodores jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Vanderbilt team leaders

Want to buy Ezra Manjon's jersey? Or another Vanderbilt player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Ezra Manjon 5 18.2 4.2 3.6 1.4 0.0 Evan Taylor 7 11.3 3.3 0.3 0.7 0.6 Tasos Kamateros 7 6.9 1.9 0.1 0.0 0.1 Jason Rivera-Torres 7 6.4 2.7 0.3 0.7 0.3 Paul Lewis 7 6.0 1.9 2.6 0.4 0.0 Colin Smith 5 8.4 8.6 0.4 1.0 0.2 Tyrin Lawrence 3 14.0 5.3 2.3 1.7 0.0 Ven-Allen Lubin 3 10.7 6.7 0.3 0.3 0.7 Isaiah West 7 4.3 1.0 1.1 0.4 0.0 Carter Lang 6 3.8 5.2 0.7 0.3 0.2

Vanderbilt season stats

Vanderbilt is 3-4 on the season so far.

Vanderbilt beat the UNC Greensboro Spartans (No. 63-ranked in the RPI rankings) in a 74-70 win on November 14 -- its best win of the season.

The Commodores have taken on a Top 25 team zero times this season.

Of Vanderbilt's 24 remaining games, seven are versus current members of the AP's Top 25.

Looking to bet on the Commodores? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Upcoming Vanderbilt games

Check out the Commodores in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Alabama A&M H 5:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 San Francisco H 8:00 PM Sat, Dec 16 Texas Tech N 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Western Carolina H 7:00 PM Sat, Dec 23 Memphis A 4:00 PM

Check out the Commodores this season on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.