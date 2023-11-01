Buy Tickets for UT Martin Skyhawks Basketball Games
The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-4) will be at home against the Ecclesia Royals on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.
If you're looking to see the UT Martin Skyhawks in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!
Upcoming UT Martin games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
UT Martin's next matchup information
- Opponent: Ecclesia Royals
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Skyhawk Arena
- Broadcast: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+, Fubo and Max!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for UT Martin's next game across these sportsbooks.
Top UT Martin players
Shop for UT Martin gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Jordan Sears
|9
|19.2
|3.6
|4.3
|1.1
|0.1
|47.4% (63-133)
|46.3% (19-41)
|Jacob Crews
|9
|17.6
|9.3
|1.2
|1.1
|0.3
|50.9% (56-110)
|43.5% (27-62)
|Issa Muhammad
|9
|11.2
|8.9
|1.9
|1.2
|0.4
|51.8% (43-83)
|25.0% (2-8)
|Justus Jackson
|9
|8.9
|1.7
|1.9
|0.6
|0.0
|44.3% (31-70)
|43.3% (13-30)
|KK Curry
|9
|8.7
|4.4
|0.7
|0.9
|0.7
|43.9% (25-57)
|22.2% (2-9)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.