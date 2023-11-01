The UT Martin Skyhawks (5-4) will be at home against the Ecclesia Royals on Sunday, December 10 (tipping off at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 men's college basketball season continues.

Upcoming UT Martin games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Ecclesia H 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 NC State A 7:00 PM
Mon, Dec 18 Evansville A 8:00 PM
Wed, Dec 20 William Woods H 3:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 Tennessee State A 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Tennessee Tech A 4:00 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Eastern Illinois H 8:30 PM
Thu, Jan 11 Western Illinois H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Little Rock H 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Morehead State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Jan 25 Southeast Missouri State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Lindenwood H 4:30 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Eastern Illinois A 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 SIU-Edwardsville A 4:30 PM
Tue, Feb 6 Little Rock A 7:30 PM

UT Martin's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Ecclesia Royals
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Location: Skyhawk Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Top UT Martin players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
Jordan Sears 9 19.2 3.6 4.3 1.1 0.1 47.4% (63-133) 46.3% (19-41)
Jacob Crews 9 17.6 9.3 1.2 1.1 0.3 50.9% (56-110) 43.5% (27-62)
Issa Muhammad 9 11.2 8.9 1.9 1.2 0.4 51.8% (43-83) 25.0% (2-8)
Justus Jackson 9 8.9 1.7 1.9 0.6 0.0 44.3% (31-70) 43.3% (13-30)
KK Curry 9 8.7 4.4 0.7 0.9 0.7 43.9% (25-57) 22.2% (2-9)

