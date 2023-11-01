On deck for the Tennessee Volunteers women (4-5) is a game at home versus the Eastern Kentucky Colonels, beginning at 2:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Tennessee games

Tennessee's next matchup information

Opponent: Eastern Kentucky Colonels

Eastern Kentucky Colonels Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

December 10, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Broadcast: SEC Network+

Top Tennessee players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Sara Puckett 9 12.4 6.0 1.0 0.7 0.1 47.8% (43-90) 35.5% (11-31) Karoline Striplin 9 12.0 4.4 1.0 0.3 0.9 56.9% (41-72) 47.4% (9-19) Jewel Spear 9 10.6 4.8 2.1 0.3 0.0 36.3% (33-91) 32.7% (17-52) Jasmine Powell 8 10.9 3.9 2.0 0.9 0.1 44.4% (28-63) 37.5% (9-24) Destinee Wells 9 7.6 2.4 3.7 0.4 0.1 37.5% (24-64) 15.8% (3-19)

