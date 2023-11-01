The Tennessee Volunteers (5-3) will next be in action at home against the Illinois Fighting Illini, on Saturday, December 9 at 12:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Tennessee games

Tennessee's next matchup information

Opponent: Illinois Fighting Illini

Illinois Fighting Illini Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET

December 9, 2023 at 12:00 PM ET Location: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Broadcast: CBS

Top Tennessee players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P% Dalton Knecht 8 19.0 4.6 1.9 0.5 0.8 49.1% (53-108) 39.0% (16-41) Josiah-Jordan James 8 11.4 6.6 1.6 1.9 0.5 49.2% (31-63) 42.9% (12-28) Jordan Gainey 8 11.0 2.3 1.8 1.4 0.3 35.2% (31-88) 32.0% (16-50) Jonas Aidoo 8 9.8 7.1 1.3 0.6 1.8 51.6% (33-64) 28.6% (2-7) Santiago Vescovi 8 7.5 3.4 2.5 1.3 0.0 39.1% (18-46) 31.3% (10-32)

