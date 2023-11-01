Currently 6-3, the Tennessee State Tigers' next matchup is at the Lipscomb Bisons, tipping off at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, December 10.

Upcoming Tennessee State games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Lipscomb A 5:00 PM
Wed, Dec 13 Liberty A 8:00 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Boyce H 3:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Indiana State A 7:00 PM
Thu, Dec 28 UT Martin H 8:30 PM
Sat, Dec 30 Little Rock H 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 4 Southern Indiana A 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 6 Morehead State A 3:00 PM
Sat, Jan 13 Lindenwood H 4:30 PM
Thu, Jan 18 Tennessee Tech H 8:30 PM
Sat, Jan 20 Western Illinois A 4:30 PM
Sat, Jan 27 Eastern Illinois A 4:30 PM
Thu, Feb 1 Morehead State H 8:30 PM
Sat, Feb 3 Southern Indiana H 4:30 PM
Thu, Feb 8 Lindenwood A 8:30 PM

Tennessee State's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Lipscomb Bisons
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
  • Location: Allen Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN+
  • Broadcast: ESPN+

Top Tennessee State players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
EJ Bellinger 9 13.4 5.2 0.8 0.4 0.4 57.0% (45-79) 45.5% (15-33)
Christian Brown 7 14.7 3.3 1.0 0.7 0.1 49.2% (30-61) 39.3% (11-28)
Kinyon Hodges 9 11.3 5.1 2.0 2.0 0.1 53.2% (41-77) 31.6% (6-19)
Jaylen Jones 9 10.9 5.1 3.3 1.4 0.1 44.3% (35-79) 21.1% (4-19)
Marcus Fitzgerald Jr. 9 10.4 3.1 3.1 1.4 0.0 33.0% (31-94) 28.6% (12-42)

