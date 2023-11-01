Filip Forsberg (14 goals) and the Nashville Predators (14-12) will next play on the road against the Toronto Maple Leafs, on Saturday, December 9 at 7:00 PM ET.

Upcoming Nashville games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sat, Dec 9 Maple Leafs A 7:00 PM
Sun, Dec 10 Canadiens A 7:00 PM
Tue, Dec 12 Flyers H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 15 Hurricanes A 7:30 PM
Sat, Dec 16 Capitals H 8:00 PM
Tue, Dec 19 Canucks H 8:00 PM
Thu, Dec 21 Flyers A 7:00 PM
Sat, Dec 23 Stars H 3:00 PM
Wed, Dec 27 Hurricanes H 8:00 PM
Fri, Dec 29 Red Wings A 7:00 PM

Nashville's next matchup information

  • Opponent: Toronto Maple Leafs
  • Day/Time: December 9, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Location: Scotiabank Arena
  • Broadcast: BSSO and NHL Network

Top Nashville players

  • Forsberg: 14 goals and 16 assists
  • Ryan O'Reilly: 12 goals and 10 assists
  • Roman Josi: six goals and 14 assists
  • Kevin Lankinen: 3-2-0 record, .902 save percentage, 19 goals conceded

