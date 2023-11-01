It's not enough to simply be a fan of Middle Tennessee. You need to look the part, too. Rep the Blue Raiders by wearing officially licensed jerseys, hoodies, hats, and other team apparel. Find additional details on the newest gear below, along with updated team numbers.

Middle Tennessee team leaders

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Elias King 8 12.4 4.5 0.4 1.1 0.9 Jestin Porter 8 10.0 3.4 1.6 1.4 0.1 Justin Bufford 8 9.9 3.6 1.1 1.0 1.0 Jared Jones 8 8.3 6.9 1.6 0.8 1.0 Jacob Johnson 8 8.1 3.8 0.5 0.6 0.3 Jalen Jordan 7 5.0 1.0 0.4 0.4 0.0 Josh Ogundele 8 4.3 3.1 0.5 0.4 0.1 Camryn Weston 2 11.0 4.5 3.5 1.5 0.5 Ty Mosley 7 2.1 1.1 0.4 0.3 0.1 Chris Loofe 6 2.2 1.2 0.5 0.0 0.5

Middle Tennessee season stats

This season, Middle Tennessee has a 4-4 record so far.

Middle Tennessee beat the No. 122-ranked (according to the RPI) Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks, 67-62 in overtime, on November 9, which goes down as its best victory of the season.

The Blue Raiders have not played any games this season against teams ranked in the AP's Top 25.

Looking at the AP's Top 25, Middle Tennessee has no games left against ranked teams in 2023-24.

Upcoming Middle Tennessee games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Wofford H 7:30 PM Tue, Dec 5 Missouri State H 7:30 PM Sat, Dec 9 Belmont H 8:30 PM Tue, Dec 19 Saint Mary's (CA) A 10:00 PM Fri, Dec 22 Southern Utah A 8:30 PM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.