Buy Tickets for Memphis Tigers Women's Basketball Games
The Memphis Tigers (3-6) will be at home against the Southern Miss Eagles on Sunday, December 10 (beginning at 3:00 PM ET), as their 2023-24 women's college hoops season rolls on.
If you're looking to see the Memphis Tigers in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Upcoming Memphis games
Find tickets for these or any college basketball game at Ticketmaster!
Memphis' next matchup information
- Opponent: Southern Miss Eagles
- Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Location: Elma Roane Fieldhouse
Can't make it to the game? Watch college basketball this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!
Sportsbook promo codes
Check out the betting offers for Memphis' next game across these sportsbooks.
Top Memphis players
Shop for Memphis gear at Fanatics!
|Name
|Games Played
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|STL
|BLK
|FG%
|3P%
|Madison Griggs
|9
|16.6
|3.1
|2.0
|1.7
|0.1
|41.1% (53-129)
|38.7% (29-75)
|Kai Carter
|9
|13.1
|3.3
|1.6
|0.4
|0.4
|40.2% (49-122)
|38.1% (8-21)
|Alasia Smith
|9
|8.9
|7.1
|2.1
|1.9
|1.0
|47.1% (32-68)
|7.7% (1-13)
|Ki'ari Cain
|9
|5.4
|2.2
|2.1
|0.8
|0.2
|34.0% (18-53)
|40.9% (9-22)
|Destyne Jackson
|9
|5.0
|1.6
|0.6
|0.9
|0.2
|27.3% (15-55)
|25.0% (3-12)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.