Don't be a half-hearted fan of the Memphis Tigers. Go all in and show your team pride with officially licensed gear like jerseys, hoodies, hats, and more. Additional details, along with current team stats for the women's team, can be found below.

Fanatics is your go-to spot to get Memphis Tigers jerseys, hats, merchandise and so much more!

Memphis team leaders

Want to buy Kai Carter's jersey? Or another Memphis player's gear? Check out what's available at Fanatics.

Player Games PPG RPG APG SPG BPG Madison Griggs 7 14.6 2.7 1.6 1.3 0.0 Kai Carter 7 13.9 3.6 1.6 0.6 0.6 Alasia Smith 7 8.1 5.6 1.6 1.4 0.4 Ki'ari Cain 7 5.6 2.3 1.9 0.7 0.3 Raven Sims 7 5.3 1.9 0.1 0.7 0.0 Destyne Jackson 7 4.9 1.9 0.4 1.0 0.3 Shelbee Brown 6 3.2 5.0 1.0 2.0 0.7 Layken Cox 7 2.6 1.7 0.1 0.1 0.4 Jana Sallman 5 3.2 3.0 0.2 0.6 1.6 Hannah Riddick 7 1.6 2.1 0.0 0.0 0.1

Memphis season stats

Memphis has only two wins (2-5) this season.

The Tigers are 1-0 at home, 0-3 on the road and 1-2 in neutral-site games this year.

When Memphis took down the Howard Bison, who are ranked No. 338 in the RPI, on November 19 by a score of 52-43, it was its signature win of the year thus far.

The Tigers have played two games this season against Top 25 teams, and they have not yet registered a win.

There are one game versus Top 25 teams left on Memphis' schedule in 2023-24.

Looking to bet on the Tigers? Head to BetMGM to sign up now!

Upcoming Memphis games

Check out the Tigers in person this season - head to Ticketmaster to find tickets today!

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Sat, Dec 2 Troy H 3:00 PM Wed, Dec 6 Columbia A 7:00 PM Sun, Dec 10 Southern Miss H 3:00 PM Sun, Dec 17 Mississippi State H 3:00 PM Sat, Dec 30 Tulsa H 3:00 PM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Take a look at these promo codes and make your bets on Memphis this season.

Check out the Tigers this season on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.