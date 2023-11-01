Memphis' 2023-24 men's college hoops season resumes (the Tigers are currently 6-2) on Sunday, December 10 at 4:00 PM ET, away versus the Texas A&M Aggies.

Upcoming Memphis games

Date Opponent H/A Time (ET) Tickets
Sun, Dec 10 Texas A&M A 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 16 Clemson H 3:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Tue, Dec 19 Virginia H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 23 Vanderbilt H 4:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Dec 30 Austin Peay H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 4 Tulsa A 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 7 SMU H 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 10 UTSA H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 14 Wichita State A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Jan 18 South Florida H 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 21 Tulane A 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sun, Jan 28 UAB A 5:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Wed, Jan 31 Rice H 8:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Sat, Feb 3 Wichita State H 1:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Thu, Feb 8 Temple A 7:00 PM Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Memphis' next matchup information

  • Opponent: Texas A&M Aggies
  • Day/Time: December 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Location: Reed Arena
  • Broadcast: ESPN2

Top Memphis players

Name Games Played PTS REB AST STL BLK FG% 3P%
David Jones 8 19.0 6.5 1.3 2.5 0.5 45.0% (49-109) 37.3% (19-51)
Jahvon Quinerly 8 12.0 3.5 4.8 1.0 0.1 42.9% (30-70) 32.4% (11-34)
Jaykwon Walton 8 9.6 3.8 1.8 1.1 0.8 39.4% (26-66) 32.3% (10-31)
Caleb Mills 8 9.4 3.8 1.8 0.8 0.4 39.7% (23-58) 35.3% (6-17)
Malcolm Dandridge 8 6.4 3.4 0.3 0.5 1.8 66.7% (22-33) -

