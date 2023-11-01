Grizzlies vs. Jazz: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs on KJZZ and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
- TV: KJZZ and BSSE
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Jazz
|-3.5
|228.5
Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats
- Memphis and its opponents combined to score more than 228.5 points in 43 of 82 games last season.
- The average total points scored in Grizzlies games last year (228.5) is 1.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.
- The Grizzlies went 40-42-0 ATS last year.
- Memphis won three, or 15.8%, of the 19 games it played as underdogs last season.
- The Grizzlies were 1-12 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
- The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for Memphis.
Grizzlies vs Jazz Additional Info
Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends
- In 2022-23 against the spread, the Grizzlies had a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.366, 15-26-0).
- Memphis' games went above the over/under 46.3% of the time at home (19 of 41) last year, and 43.9% of the time away (18 of 41).
- The Grizzlies scored 116.9 points per game last season, only 1.1 fewer points than the 118 the Jazz gave up.
- When scoring more than 118 points, Memphis went 26-12 versus the spread and 31-7 overall.
Grizzlies vs. Jazz Point Insights (Last Season)
|Grizzlies
|Jazz
|116.9
|117.1
|8
|7
|26-12
|39-15
|31-7
|33-21
|113
|118
|11
|24
|33-22
|24-9
|41-14
|21-12
