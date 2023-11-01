The Memphis Grizzlies (0-4) are underdogs (+3.5) as they attempt to end a four-game losing streak when they visit the Utah Jazz (1-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at Delta Center. The contest airs on KJZZ and BSSE. The matchup has an over/under of 228.5 points.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Odds & Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 1, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah
  • TV: KJZZ and BSSE

Favorite Spread Over/Under
Jazz -3.5 228.5

Grizzlies Betting Records & Stats

  • Memphis and its opponents combined to score more than 228.5 points in 43 of 82 games last season.
  • The average total points scored in Grizzlies games last year (228.5) is 1.4 points higher than the total for this matchup.
  • The Grizzlies went 40-42-0 ATS last year.
  • Memphis won three, or 15.8%, of the 19 games it played as underdogs last season.
  • The Grizzlies were 1-12 last season when entering a game as an underdog by +120 or more on the moneyline.
  • The moneyline for this contest implies a 45.5% chance of a victory for Memphis.

Additional Grizzlies Insights & Trends

  • In 2022-23 against the spread, the Grizzlies had a better winning percentage at home (.610, 25-16-0 record) than away (.366, 15-26-0).
  • Memphis' games went above the over/under 46.3% of the time at home (19 of 41) last year, and 43.9% of the time away (18 of 41).
  • The Grizzlies scored 116.9 points per game last season, only 1.1 fewer points than the 118 the Jazz gave up.
  • When scoring more than 118 points, Memphis went 26-12 versus the spread and 31-7 overall.

Grizzlies vs. Jazz Point Insights (Last Season)

Grizzlies Jazz
116.9
Points Scored (PG)
 117.1
8
NBA Rank (PPG)
 7
26-12
ATS Record Scoring > AVG
 39-15
31-7
Overall Record Scoring > AVG
 33-21
113
Points Allowed (PG)
 118
11
NBA Rank (PAPG)
 24
33-22
ATS Record Allowing < AVG
 24-9
41-14
Overall Record Allowing < AVG
 21-12

